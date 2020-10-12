Covid-19: Nine Sabah parks closed to the public

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 561 new COVID-19 positive cases in the country, with Sabah recording the highest number of 488 cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 12 — Nine parks under the management of Sabah Parks (TTS) have been closed from today to curb the spread of Covid-19.

TTS director Maklarin Lakim said in a statement today that the parks, including its headquarters here, would be closed to the public until further notice.

The nine parks are Tunku Abdul Rahman Park in Kota Kinabalu; Kinabalu Park in Ranau; Pulau Tiga Park in Kuala Penyu; Crocker Range Park in Keningau; Bukit Tawau Park in Tawau; Pulau-Pulau Penyu Park in Sandakan; Tun Sakaran Marine Park and Sipadan Island Park in Semporna; and Tun Mustapha Park in Kudat.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 561 new Covid-19 positive cases in the country, with Sabah recording the highest number of 488 cases. — Bernama