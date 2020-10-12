CMCO: EPF temporarily closes branches in Sabah until further notice

The affected premises across Sabah are located in Beaufort, Keningau, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Tawau. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing all offices and counters across Sabah from tomorrow until further notice, following the conditional movement control order (CMCO) announced for the state.

“Our priority remains the health and safety of our members and employees. We regret any inconvenience caused,” EPF said in a statement today.

Its affected premises across Sabah are located in Beaufort, Keningau, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Tawau.

Therefore, all prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments at its offices would be cancelled with immediate effect.

“Members who have made appointments to visit the Sabah offices during the CMCO period will have to reschedule their appointments after the control order is lifted,” EPF said.

It also urged members and employers to opt for EPF’s online services, namely i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer), which are operating as usual.

Payment for contributions can still be made through internet banking or over the counter at registered bank agents.

EPF advised members and employers to obtain information only from its official channels or contact its management centre at 03-8922 6000.

“In this uncertain period, the EPF is committed to continue serving members to the best of our ability via our physical offices and digital platforms,” it said. — Bernama