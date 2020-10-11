Police bust Jamil Kancil burglary gang in Kulim

Police have crippled the ‘Jamil Kancil Gang’ active in burglaries and TNB electric cable thefts around Kulim district after arresting three men including its leader on Friday and today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Oct 11 — Police have crippled the ‘Jamil Kancil Gang’ active in burglaries and Tenaga Nasional Bhd electric cable thefts around Kulim district after arresting three men including its leader on Friday and today.

Kulim district police chief Supt Azhar Hashim in a statement said a 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday after a neighbour saw him breaking into a house in Kampung Sungai Limau near Lunas, while the other two men fled the scene in a Perodua Kancil.

Azhar said interrogation on the suspect led to the arrest of his accomplices including the gang leader, aged 48, in two separate houses in the village today.

“All suspects admitted to being involved in burglary since March. We believed with their arrest, police have solved eight burglary and cable theft cases in the district estimated to be worth between RM80,000 and RM100,000,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960. — Bernama