Johor seeks alternative water resources, says MB

JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — The Johor government is conducting a study to identify potential water resources in the state which can provide alternative supply to the existing reservoirs.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said this was to keep up with the increasing water consumption in Johor.

“We have to make plans and take action to ensure our water supply is sufficient. Currently, the limited and polluted groundwater resources also incur a very high treatment cost,” he said at the Johor-level World Water Monitoring Day 2020 celebration at the Upper Layang Dam, here, today.

He said water consumption by domestic consumers in Johor recorded 216 litres per capita per day, which had been increasing each year.

“The government aims to reduce water consumption for each Malaysian to 180 litres per day by 2025 while the proposed rate by the United Nations is 165 litres per day.

“Therefore, let’s not use water excessively...water is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” he added.

Hasni also said that efficient water management was not the responsibility of the state government alone but required the involvement of the relevant agencies.

He said the Johor Water Regulatory Body’s programme known as the Water Safety Plan in collaboration with Ranhill SAJ, Department of Environment, National Water Services Commission and state Health Department which aimed to create harmony in supplying water in the state, could help make water management more efficient. — Bernama