Ismail Sabri: Authorities arrest 674 yesterday for violating RMCO, nightlife places still highest

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The authorities have arrested 674 people yesterday for violating various regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Out of people that were arrested yesterday, 583 were compounded while 91 others were remanded, said Ismail.

“I would like to remind [the people] that RMCO is still ongoing and currently being enforced and police actions have been sterner and that is why we see 674 individuals were arrested under various violations and 583 people were compounded.

“Among the offences for violating the RMCO include activities at entertainment centres which is 325, I would like to remind that despite under RMCO, we [ the government] have relaxed many regulations but entertainment centres such as bars and night clubs and the likes are still not allowed,’’ he said.

Ismail then urged local authorities to monitor and subsequently take action against entertainment premises that operate during RMCO such as shutting down their operations and retracting their business license.

Other offences include not wearing a face mask (170), failure to prepare instruments to record personal details (80) and not upholding social distancing (53), among others.

Under Ops Benteng, the authorities have also arrested 80 undocumented migrants and have confiscated one boat and one vehicle.

A total of 136 roadblocks were conducted nationwide under the auspices of the police, the Border Control Agency, and the Armed Forces said Ismail.