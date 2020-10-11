In reiterating support for PM Muhyiddin, PAS calls PKR’s Anwar a ‘desperado’, opportunist

Takiyuddin stated that PAS is confident that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will not entertain Anwar’s attempt to remove the PN administration. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — PAS reiterated the support of all 18 of its elected members of the Dewan Rakyat for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

In a statement today, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan stated that PAS was not in any way affected by the “rhetoric” of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who had announced last month that he had ostensibly secured majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

“PAS would like to stress that all of its 18 members of Parliament fully support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister of Malaysia who is leading the incumbent Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“PAS is not in any way affected by the rhetoric of Port Dickson MP, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, that he has gained majority support in the Dewan Rakyat,” said Takiyuddin.

He called Anwar’s announcement a desperate attempt hinged on personal interest and ambition.

He also accused Anwar of attempting to take advantage of a difficult situation when the PN administration is working to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia as well as boost economic recovery.

“In this regard, PAS is confident once more that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will not entertain the actions of such ‘desperados’, instead His Majesty will weigh the matter based on the law and the nation’s Constitution.

“PAS also hopes that the government will take stern legal action against any party that creates uneasiness and confusion among the rakyat while potentially jeopardising the nation’s economic recovery,” he said.

On September 23, Anwar announced that he had enough support in the Dewan Rakyat, effectively ending the PN administration led by Muhyiddin.

However, Anwar did not divulge the number of MPs or who they were, instead stating that the the Agong should be the first to be briefed on the matter.

On October 8, Anwar issued a statement to thank the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for granting him an audience this Tuesday (October 13), saying that he would furnish proof of the ‘‘strong, convincing” majority of MPs backing him.