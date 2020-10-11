Covid-19: Recreational area at Bagan Ajam R&R ordered to close

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the operation conducted by the police together with personnel from MOH and Seberang Perai City Council, inspections found that visitors failed to observe physical distancing and did not wear face masks. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 11 — The recreation and seaside area at the Bagan Ajam Rest and Recuperation (R&R) centre along the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) here has been ordered to close for two weeks from today after inspections found SOPs were not being properly complied with.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the 6.30pm operation conducted by the police together with personnel from the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), inspections found that visitors failed to observe physical distancing and did not wear face masks.

“The police have been monitoring the recreation area for the past two days, and there have been large numbers of visitors, with no proper physical distancing, and some do not even wear face masks and gather in large groups with children and senior citizens,” he said adding that the measure was taken after repeated warnings and advice were not heeded by the public.

Speaking to reporters after the operation ended today, Noorzainy said, however, the R&R centre would be allowed to continue to operate as traders were found to be complying with the set SOPs.

He said during the two-hour operation in the area, about 120 individuals were issued with RM1,000 compounds each for failing to adhere to the SOP under the recovery movement control order. — Bernama