Covid-19: Police add two more roadblocks in under-CMCO Klang

Policemen conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Taman Sri Andalas in Klang October 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Oct 11 — Police have added two more roadblocks in Klang Mukim (sub-district) following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the area.

In a statement, South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the two additional locations are at Taman Sentosa (road to Perdana Villa) and Jalan Sungai Udang, Kampung Delek from 4pm.

He said compounds would be issued if there were non-compliance of the CMCO standard operating procedure (SOP).

Since CMCO was enforced in Klang Mukim on Friday, South Klang police have been holding roadblocks in Bukit Tinggi (Bayu Perdana), Taman Sri Andalas, Bandar Puteri and Taman Suria Pendamar.

The CMCO in Klang Mukim involving 36 housing areas would be carried out until October 23 following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the locations. — Bernama