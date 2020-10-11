Body of man feared drowned in Labuan waters found, say authorities

LABUAN, Oct 11 — The body of an elderly man feared drowned while fishing near Pulau Ular waters here was found this morning.

The body of Mohd Yassin Khamis, 68, was found floating near his boat by a local fisherman near Pulau Ular (two kilometres from Taman Damai) at 7.30am.

The fisherman immediately alerted the Kg Layangan Fire and Rescue Station.

The retiree from Kg Kilan, Pulau Akar was reported to have gone fishing alone near Kg Layangan waters at 4.30am during bad weather and rough seas.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama