Another victim’s body of boat capsize tragedy found in Selangor waters, says MMEA

SHAH ALAM, Oct 11 — The second body of four men reported missing following two separate boat capsize incidents in Selangor waters on Thursday was found floating at two nautical miles, southwest of Kelanang Beach, Kuala Langat, at about 10.30am today.

Selangor Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the victim, identified as Abdul Rahman, 66, was found fully dressed and taken to the Kelanang jetty, in Banting for identification.

“Abdul Rahman had gone out to catch prawns with his son before their fibre boat capsized in Tanjung Sepat waters on Thursday,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammad Rosli said the victim’s body was taken to Banting Hospital and the search and rescue operation in the waters of Tanjung Sepat ended at 1pm.

In the incident at 5.25pm on Thursday, the victim’s boat with his son, Mohd Farizal Abdul Rahman capsized due to bad weather but his son was rescued by another fishing boat.

Meanwhile, in another incident at 4 pm on Thursday, a fishing boat operated by five crew capsized in a storm at 23.08 nautical miles from the Kuala Selangor estuary and two of the crew were rescued.

With the discovery of Abdul Rahman’s body this morning, the authorities are still looking for two more victims in the waters of Kuala Selangor, he said.

Abdul Rahman was the second victim found out of four men reported missing in the two incidents.

The first body was recovered yesterday by a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) vessel at 23 nautical miles southwest of Kuala Selangor.

The search operation for the remaining two victims will continue until 7 pm today, covering an area of 105 nautical miles in Kuala Selangor waters, he added.

According to Mohammad Rosli, the agencies involved in the operation were the RMN, the Marine Police Force, the Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force and non-governmental organisations. — Bernama