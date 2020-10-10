Upko Youth chief slams PBS for not having a clear stand on appointment of PAS assemblyman in Sabah

Upko Youth chief Felix Joseph Saang said PBS should have stood by their previous stand where they had strongly objected the appointment of PAS members as nominated assemblymen. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) Youth chief Felix Joseph Saang has slammed Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) for not having a clear stand on the appointment of a nominated assemblyman from Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

According to him, PBS should have stood by their previous stand where they had strongly objected the appointment of PAS members as nominated assemblymen.

“We the people in Sabah are of different races and religions. This is not only among friends and neighbours but even among brothers and sisters, there are some who share different religious beliefs.

“There are Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and so on. This was admitted by the PBS president himself, Datuk Seri Panglima Maximus Ongkili,” said Felix, who is also the Upko Beluran chief.

He added that in Maximus’ previous statement, he had said that there was no basis for a PAS member to be appointed as a nominated assemblyman as the party was a religious-based party and “unsuitable” for Sabah.

“However, now, they have agreed to it. Why not defend their stand?” asked Felix.

He explained that the people were not criticising Islam but they fully objected PAS’ extremist beliefs as it could harm the existing harmony here in Sabah.

“Maybe some would say that PAS had been in Sabah for a long time, even before Umno. However, one thing that we have to realise is that, PAS had never won even a single seat.

“This clearly proved that the people of Sabah had been rejecting the party’s extreme religious beliefs for a long time now,” he said.

Commenting further, Felix had also touched on the latest statement issued by Maximus on Thursday.

“I think this statement was made without taking into account the feelings of the people of Sabah, especially Christians. Among the messages contained in it was that PBS hoped to work with PAS.

“Maximus should have first asked the PAS Pasir Puteh, Kelantan Member of Parliament, Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh to make an apology and to withdraw the latter’s statement where he had said that Christian Bible was distorted.

“If not, how is he supposed to work together with PAS?” said Felix.

The Telupid native had also urged PBS and Parti Solidariti Sabah Tanah Airku (Star) to exit Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) if the state government continued to ignore the voices and aspirations of Sabahans.

“Not only that the voices of Sabahans were ignored but the voices of PBS and Star were also not considered,” he added.

On Thursday, the secretary of Sabah PAS, Aliakbar Gulasan took his oath as a nominated assemblyman at the Istana Negeri with the other cabinet members.

However, his appointment was met with heavy criticism from the Sabahans, including Muslims. — Borneo Post Online