State minister Manyin heads Sarawak awards list

Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin will receive the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 10 — Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong heads the list of recipients who will receive awards and medals in conjunction with the 84th birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, today.

Manyin will receive the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’.

Others who will receive the DA are Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Stakan assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohammad Ali Mahmud.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Katibas assemblyman Datuk Ambrose Blikau Enturan and Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Affendi Buang will receive the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Two recipients of the Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’, are State Assistant Minister of Early Childhood Education and Family Development, Rosey Yunus, who is also Bekenu assemblywoman and Sarawak Federal Secretary Mohd Shahabuddin Omar.

Six recipients of the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) which carries the title ‘Datu’ State Security and Enforcement Unit director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung, Human Resource Unit director Ismail Mohamad Hanis, Sarawak Transport Ministry permanent secretary Buckland Bangik, Sarawak Customs Council chief Ronnie Edward, Bintulu Development Authority general manager Rodziah Morshidi and Syariah chief judge Awang Suhaili @ Suhaidi Ledi.

Meanwhile, 19 individuals who will receive the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) award which also carries the title Datuk are Ambassador of Malaysia to The Holy See Westmoreland Edward Palon and Sarawak Public Service Commission member Chai Moi Fong.

The Johan Bintang Sarawak medal will be received by state deputy commissioner of police Datuk Dev Kumar M.M. Sree and Elizabeth Deng from the Orang Ulu National Association.

Apart from that, the Johan Bintang Kenyalang (15 recipients), Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (five), Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (Gold) (17), Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (40), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (113) and Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (Silver) (148).

Others are Ahli Bintang Sarawak (168), Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (165), Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (Bronze) (228) and Bentara Bintang Sarawak (234). — Bernama