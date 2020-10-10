Source: MACC calls up 13 senior cops to record statements in money laundering probe

MACC said a total of 13 senior police officers have been called up so far in connection with investigations into an online gambling and money laundering syndicate. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — A total of 13 senior police officers have been called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so far in connection with investigations into an online gambling and money laundering syndicate.

A MACC source said two of them are department heads and deputy department heads in a state police contingent, both with the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

“The other three senior officers are district police chiefs, two of whom are ACPs while the other has the rank of Superintendent.

“Besides that, eight other police officers were also called up to give their statements regarding the case,” he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said police had begun internal investigations of all police personnel arrested in connection with the case.

All of the officers and personnel arrested were suspected of abusing their power to protect the syndicate and for receiving rewards in the form of cash and kind.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has ordered a detailed investigation to be carried out following the arrests.

On October 8, MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said his men had traced hundreds of dummy companies linked to the syndicate that were created to deceive the authorities.

MACC had also seized 23 luxury vehicles including Mustang, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche as well as several high-powered motorcycles believed to have been bought with the syndicate’s ill-gotten gains.

Prior to this, the MACC had also called in an artiste couple to assist in the investigation over money laundering activities. — Bernama