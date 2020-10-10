Sabah NRD closes office operation in Covid-19 red zone

The closure would also involve the Beluran and Kinabatangan NRD offices following the tightening of the inter-district travel control by police. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — The Sabah National Registration Department (NRD) is closing all its offices in the red zone from October 12 until a date to be announced later.

Sabah NRD director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said the closure would involve its offices in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Penampang, Tuaran, Papar and Inanam, other than the UTC Kota Kinabalu branch which had been closed much earlier, prior to this.

The closure would also involve the Beluran and Kinabatangan NRD offices following the tightening of the inter-district travel control by police, he said.

“The closure is in line with the directive of the government and also as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement, today.

He said the Sabah NRD would only handle emergency cases for the areas concerned such as missing identity card.

As such, the Sabah NRD urged its clients to postpone their businesses with the NRD if they are not pressing.

The public could contact the NRD Customer Service Office at 088-488300/301/365 to make appointments. — Bernama