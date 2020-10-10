Report: Shah Alam authority suspends 11 night markets near Klang

A general view of Klang a day before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at Pasar Besar Meru October 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has ordered 11 night markets close to Klang to stop operating temporarily, citing proximity to a sub-district that was under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) as a Covid-19 red zone.

Berita Harian (BH) reported Shah Alam Mayor Datuk Haris Kasim saying that the 11 night markets were those in Section 17, 25, 20, 31, 34 and 36 and U13, Setia Alam.

“The night markets involved in this closure are in the CMCO area, some are bordering (it) and too close.

“For example, Kampung Padang Jawa, Kampung Lombong and Setia Alam that, although not in the CMCO area, were adjacent and have both traders and buyers from the CMCO area.

“The closure was made because we are very worried about the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic,” he was reported saying.

Haris told BH that the closure was only for the CMCO period but warned that traders who ignore the closures will have their goods seized and permits cancelled without further warning.

BH reported that a notice of the closure dated October 9 was circulating online.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Putrajaya would enforce the CMCO in the red zones of Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran in Sabah and Klang, Selangor following increase in Covid-19 cases.

He said this was to contain Covid-19 transmission in the areas besides allowing targeted case detection activities to be carried out during the 14-day period.