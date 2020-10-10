Police rearrest four escaped detainees from Tawau Detention Centre, three still free

Police have rearrested four out of seven illegals who escaped from the Tawau Detention Centre (PTS) yesterday. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, Oct 10 — Police have rearrested four out of seven illegals who escaped from the Tawau Detention Centre (PTS) here, yesterday.

Tawau district police chief, ACP Peter Umbuas said three of the suspects were detained yesterday while one was nabbed today at 8.15am.

“The suspect, all males, were detained while hiding in separate locations in the district, namely, at an unnumbered house in Jalan Bahagia, Taman King Fook, Fifth Mile Jalan Apas and an oil palm plantation in Gudang 4,” he said in a statement here, today.

Peter said the police were still hunting for three more detainees.

In the incident at 2 am yesterday, 14 detainees climbed the fence behind the Tawau PTS and escaped.

But seven of the escaped detainees were rearrested on the same day. — Bernama