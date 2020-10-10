Minister: MOH expands counselling service, deploys 200 new counsellors nationwide

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is expanding its counselling service in primary health care by deploying 200 new counselling psychology officers nationwide.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the initiative was aimed at providing mental health services and counselling to individuals in need, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Quality and accessible primary health care is the basis for universal health coverage and is essential when the world is struggling with current health emergencies,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the World Mental Health Day celebration today.

He said the service will also support the existing counselling services at other agencies to ensure that mental health services are being provided holistically in the community.

Dr Adham said among the other initiatives provided by the MOH was the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPS) service which had the cooperation of Mercy Malaysia, to provide psychosocial support and counselling services to the public and the community including staff and healthcare workers involved in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

The minister said members of the public can also seek mental health services provided at four mental institutions, 1,001 health clinics, 66 government hospitals and 28 Community Mental Health Centres (Mentari) nationwide.

“The ministry also supports the efforts to criminalise suicide attempts and has taken the initiative to put the mental health agenda in the national budget,” he said.

He said efforts to promote mental health and prevent mental health issues need to be integrated and implemented continuously with cooperation from various individuals and organisations.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham also congratulated Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan Al Sultan Abdullah for her appointment as the International Patron of World Mental Health Day 2020 by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Her Royal Highness’ effort in promoting mental health agenda is very much appreciated and the MOH is truly proud of the appointment,” he added. — Bernama