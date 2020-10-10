Dr Noor Hisham: Six new Covid-19 clusters, four in Selangor, one each in Sabah, Sarawak

Television screens show Director General of Health Malaysia Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah holding a press conference from his home during his quarantine, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — A total of six new Covid-19 clusters have emerged in the country, four in Selangor and once each in Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today.

The Health Ministry director-general said the four new groups of Covid-19 infections in Selangor are the Bah Manggis, Utama, Tasik, and Simera clusters, along with the Highway and Putra clusters in Sabah and Sarawak respectively.

These six new clusters currently have a total of 64 active Covid-19 cases between them.

Selangor

The first is the Bah Manggis cluster, whose index case was case number 12,866 who had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 5 before being admitted to the Tawau Hospital in Sabah.

To date, a total of 107 individuals have been screened in Tawau and Kuala Langat in Selangor, with eight testing positive, 26 who were negative and 73 more awaiting their results.

The second is the Utama cluster, with cases in the Gombak and Petaling districts, with 10 positive cases detected so far.

The index case of this cluster was case number 12,549 who tested positive on October 4, where nine more positive cases were detected after screening 114 close contacts.

A total of 15 close contacts tested negative with 89 still awaiting their results.

Then there is the Tasik cluster, involving infections in Miri, Sarawak, and the Petaling, Hulu Langat, and Klang districts in Selangor.

The cluster has to date 10 positive cases, with one close contact testing negative and four more whose results are pending.

The index case for this cluster was detected on October 3 when case number 13,489 tested positive upon arrival in Miri, before being admitted to Miri Hospital.

A fourth new cluster detected in Selangor today was the Simera cluster, which involves infections in Besut, Terrenganu, Kuantan in Pahang, and the Selangor districts of Petaling, Klang, and Hulu Langat.

Simera’s index case was case number 13,991, who was screened after exhibiting symptoms, later testing positive for Covid-19 on October 6 and then admitted to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital in Kuala Berang.

Contact tracing saw a total of 126 people being screened, with eight positive cases in total, 88 who tested negative and 30 of them awaiting results.

Sabah and Sarawak

Over in Sabah, the new Highway cluster was reported today, involving a total of 23 Covid-19 positive cases, with 36 close contacts testing negative.

The cluster’s index case was case number 12,205, who tested positive on October 3 after previously exhibiting symptoms and was later admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

To date a total of 59 close contacts have been screened.

In Sarawak, the new Putra cluster was reported with a total of five active Covid-19 cases to date, after testing a total of 57 close contacts; two who tested negative and 50 more awaiting results.

The index case for this cluster involved case number 14,696, who tested positive on October 8 upon entering Sarawak, before being sent to Hospital Bintulu for treatment.

Malaysia today recorded 374 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total past the 15,000 threshold to 15,096 cases locally.