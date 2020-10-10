Covid-19: Business as usual in Klang ‘mukim’ despite CMCO, say residents

A motorcyclist is stopped at a roadblock at Taman Sri Andalas in Klang October 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KLANG, Oct 10 — Economic activities in the Klang mukim which is currently placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) continued as usual, amid full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the government.

Checks by Bernama around Taman Sri Andalas, Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Bandar Klang and Taman Bayu Perdana found that although the areas were relatively quiet, traders were still operating according to the set times to meet the needs of the local community.

Similarly, restaurants, eateries and food stalls were also seen complying with the SOP of only allowing purchases via takeaway, delivery or drive-thru.

Stellamary, 44, a biryani rice restaurant operator in Taman Sri Andalas said despite the decline in business, it was important to adhere to the government’s directives.

“We don’t want any issues in the future, and this is to protect everyone’s safety,” she said, adding that the business would primarily have to depend on delivery orders the next two weeks.

Sharing her sentiment is food stall operator Mohd Suffian Hairuddin, 36, who said his income had dropped sharply since the CMCO was announced.

“I lost about 50 per cent of my income. There is a roadblock on this road so not many people are passing through it. I only depend on delivery service,” he said.

It is a different story for food delivery rider Abdul Rahim Samsuri, 39, who said as of yesterday alone, he had completed 20 deliveries in the red zone.

Despite ‘chasing’ a large number of orders, Abdul Rahim said he always prioritised following all the SOPs such as maintaining physical distance, checking his body temperature and scanning his MySejantera code at all premises that he entered.

A total of 36 housing areas in the Klang mukim were placed under the CMCO from yesterday until Oct 23 following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, however, the government has allowed economic activities to continue, with strict adherence to set SOPs. — Bernama