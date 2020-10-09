Transport agency urges cabbies to update bank info by Oct 31 to qualify for RM600 Prihatin aid

Taxi drivers wait for passengers at a taxi station in Shah Alam during the conditional movement control order May 6, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Close to 1,200 taxi drivers qualify to receive RM600 in financial aid from the government, but have to update their bank account details by month-end to receive it, the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) said today.

In a Facebook post, Apad said a total of 1,199 taxi drivers were identified as eligible for the aid but had failed to update details on their bank accounts.

“Therefore starting from October 9 to October 31, 2020, drivers are asked to make the revisions by going to Apad’s official Bantuan Prihatin website at http://prihatin.apad.gov.my to download the assistance form and submit it to the nearest Apad branch to enable further action to process payment of the assistance,” it said in the brief statement.

It noted that the forms are also available at the Apad branch offices, urging taxi drivers who have difficulties to download the form from the website to visit its offices immediately to fill up the form.