Three rescued, four still missing in two boat capsize incidents in Selangor

SHAH ALAM, Oct 9 — Three individuals were rescued while four others are still missing following two separate boat capsize incidents in Selangor waters yesterday.

State Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim, said the maritime operation centre was alerted at about 4 pm that a Class C local fishing vessel had sunk due to a storm.

He said the incident was reported to have occurred at 23.08 nautical miles off the Kuala Selangor estuary by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre, which had prompted a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“It is learned that there were five crew members including the skipper on the boat but only two crew members were rescued. All of them are Indonesians, aged between 20 and 50,” he said in a statement today.

Kuala Selangor District Police Chief Supt Ramli Kasa said those still missing are the skipper known as Darwis and two crew members, Dian and Patli, aged between 20 and 40.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Mohammad Rosli said a fibre boat had sunk at about 2.9 nautical miles off Tanjung Sepat waters in Sepang at 5.25 pm, due to the bad weather condition.

He said the boat was steered by a local man, Abdul Rahman Mat Kasim, 66, and his son Mohd Farizal, 40.

Mohammad Rosli said Mohd Farizal was rescued by a nearby fishing boat while his father went missing with their boat.

“The victim and his father went out to sea at 7am to catch prawns. Abdul Rahman was last seen wearing black t-shirt and pants,” he said.

The SAR operation is being carried out within a 50 nautical-mile area with deployment of Marine Police, Royal Malaysian Navy, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force’s assets. — Bernama