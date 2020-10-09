Police roadblocks at two more locations in Klang come midnight

Shamsul Amar said the two locations are in Bandar Puteri, Klang (Jalan Gelang 8) and in Taman Suria, Pendamar (Suria Pendamar flats), Pandamaran. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, Oct 9 — Police will implement roadblocks and road closures at two additional locations from midnight tonight following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the Klang sub-district.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the two locations are in Bandar Puteri, Klang (Jalan Gelang 8) and in Taman Suria, Pendamar (Suria Pendamar flats), Pandamaran.

“In Bandar Puteri, roadblocks will be mounted at Lebuh Gelang 1 Aran Kanan while Lebuh Gelang 1 towards Jalan Johan Setia will be closed. In Taman Suria, roadblocks will be conducted at the entrance to Jalan Selat Selatan 14 while Jalan Selat Selatan 14 towards Jalan Banting-Pandamaran will be closed until the CMCO is over,” he said in a statement here today.

Shamsul Amar said people who want to go in and out of Bandar Puteri (Jalan Gelang 8) and Taman Suria Pendamar (Suria Pandamaran flats) are required to get a letter of approval from the police.

“Compounds will be issued if there is non-compliance with the CMCO standard operating procedure,” he said. — Bernama