PM: Covid-19 situation in Kedah under control, showing signs of improvement

A woman watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Despite recording new Covid-19 cases daily, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said the current situation in Kedah is under control and showing signs of improvement.

Muhyiddin acknowledged how most of the clusters in Kedah have gone dormant with no new infections reported of late, with new cases mainly coming from the currently active Bah Sintok and Tembok clusters.

“Thank God, today’s meeting reported many of the clusters in Kedah including the Sivagangga, Muda, and Sanglang clusters are not recording new infections.

“Only the Bah Sintok and Tembok clusters are recording new cases, however they are still under control.

“This shows the steps taken by all the different agencies to contain the pandemic in Kedah has been effective,” he wrote on a Facebook post this evening.

Muhyiddin wrote the remark as part of an update to a special National Security Council meeting held earlier today via video conferencing, which he chaired from his home while under self quarantine.

The prime minister is serving his two-week self quarantine after chairing a Cabinet meeting in which Minister of Religious Affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who later tested positive for Covid-19 was also present.

Malaysia today detected an additional 354 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 14,722, with six more deaths, 152 fatalities in total.

A total of 10 new infections were detected in Kedah today, seven from the Tembok cluster and three from the Bah Sintok cluster.