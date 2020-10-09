Penang govt to cut utility lines of factories caught for illegal dumping, says exco

Penang exco Phee Boon Poh speaks to reporters during a press conference on plastic usage at Komtar July 1, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 9 — The Penang government will cut the water and electricity supply lines of factories found conducting illegal dumping activities, said State Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

He said a motion would be tabled at the next state exco meeting for this action to be taken against the culprits.

“This will be a joint operation with Tenaga Nasional Berhad as well as the Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP), so the state would have to endorse it first before we can take action,” he told reporters here today.

Phee was commenting on the illegal dumping and burning activities at Machang Bubok near here, where nearby residents had complained of a pungent odour over the dumping grounds.

He said the state has already identified over 10 factories indulging in illegal dumping and burning activities.

“These factories have already been issued with stop-work orders and warnings but to no avail,” he said.

He said most of the factories involved are recycling centres. — Bernama