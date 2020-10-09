PAS Youth urges allies to sit out Batu Sapi poll, says Muhyiddin’s administration can do without seat

Major political rivals to Liew’s Warisan party have said they will not contest so as not to trigger an election campaign or force voters out while Covid-19 was raging in Sabah. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — PAS Youth asked the party’s allies today not to contest the Batu Sapi by-election, saying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s position would not be jeopardised without winning the seat.

PAS Youth deputy chief Ahmad Fadhil Shaari made the call after the party was notified of the vacancy caused by Datuk Liew Vui Keong’s death.

“PAS Youth would like to suggest that Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional parties consider not contesting the seat and allow it to be retained by the incumbent party, in order to avoid aggravating Sabah’s Covid-19 situation that worsened after the state election,” he said.

Ahmad Fadhil said winning an election should not be given a higher order of priority than protecting lives.

He said sitting out the by-election could avoid an unnecessary campaign from taking place all while without breaching any constitutional requirements.

“PAS Youth is also confident that, even without contesting the Batu Sapi seat, the government of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will remain firm, respected and beloved by the majority of Malaysians,” he said.

Liew died on October 2 due to a lung infection he developed after being hospitalised for a slipped disc.

The EC will meet on October 13 to set the dates for the poll.

Major political rivals to Liew’s Warisan party have said they will not contest so as not to trigger an election campaign or force voters out while Covid-19 was raging in the state.