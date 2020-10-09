Muhyiddin: Economy in Klang to remain unaffected despite CMCO

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that trading in Port Klang and the whole economy in that area must recover especially involving people’s jobs and source of income. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has given his word that economic activity and industries in Klang will remain operative despite the conditional movement control order (CMCO) imposed in the Klang “mukim”, or sub-district starting today.

As reported by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, Muhyiddin said yesterday that trading in Port Klang and the whole economy in that area must recover especially involving people’s jobs and source of income.

“Senior minister of international trade and industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali reported that industries are ready to continue to operate while adhering to tight standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain Covid-19 epidemic transmission” he said after chairing a special National Security Coucil meeting on Covid-19 management at his residence.

He added that the meeting was joined by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who agreed to work on the details regarding the areas affected as the sub-district is a large area.

Meanwhile, the daily also reported that Azmin said the government’s decision to let the economic sector operate was influenced by the health situation in that area, and to ensure economic sustainability.

The senior minister also added that authorities were told to increase its enforcement on adhering to SOP to safeguard the health of workers and consumers in that area.

“The government is aware that small and medium enterprises and industries have applied security measures since the additional health protocol especially at their respective work premises when the government opened the economic sector last May,” the senior minister said.

Azmin, who was formerly Selangor mentri besar, added that the state contributed 24 per cent of Malaysia’s gross domestic product and 30 per cent out of the country’s production sector.

“Klang is a major industrial activity centre and a major hub for container ports in Malaysia, with the contribution of trade activities in Klang exceeding RM400 billion last year,” he added.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced that only the Klang “mukim” under the district will be under CMCO due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in that area.