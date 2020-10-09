Masidi dismisses rumour Sabah CM Hajiji hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Md Noor speaks during a press conference at The Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. With him are Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Masidi Manjun. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is undergoing voluntary self-quarantine after being exposed to a Covid-19 positive individual, said Sabah Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing minister, said social media claims that Hajiji and his wife Datin Julia Salag had been admitted to hospital were not true.

“Hard to stop speculations,” he said when contacted by Bernama here tonight.

Earlier, a report had gone viral on social media claiming that Hajiji and Julia had been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, in a statement, said Hajiji will undergo self-quarantine for two weeks after having been exposed to a Covid-19 positive individual. — Bernama