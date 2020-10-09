Ismail Sabri says 381 arrested for RMCO violations yesterday

Ismail said 370 individuals were issued compounds, while nine individuals were remanded to assist with investigations. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The police have 381 individuals for breaching recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail said that of those who had been arrested, 370 individuals were given compounds, while nine individuals were remanded to assist with further investigations and two others that have been released on bail.

“Among the offenses were failure to wear a mask (144), business failing to record patron details (125), failure to observe physical distancing (68), activities in an entertainment centre (32), leaving a designated CMCO area (Sabah) without valid reasons (seven), breaking quarantine rules (two), capture of illegal immigrants (two) and entering a designated conditional MCO area (Sabah) without a valid reason (one),” he said in a press conference today.

MORE TO COME