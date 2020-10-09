Housing facilities for FGV workers in five estates slated for completion by year end

The Felda Global Ventures logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — FGV Holdings Bhd expects its five ongoing housing projects to be completed by year end, benefitting its plantation workers nationwide.

“This agenda remains a top priority despite the challenges we are facing in many aspects. We recognise that our plantation workers are the backbone of the company,” said its group chief executive officer, Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan in a statement today.

He said the company has been steadfast in taking concrete steps over the past several years to improve the amenities in its estates.

“FGV is pleased that the projects are on track despite a slight delay due to the movement control order,” he said.

The plantation company has in the past three years invested RM350 million to build and upgrade housing facilities.

To date, it has completed 27 projects in Kuantan, Bera, Muadzam, Temerloh and Kuala Lipis in Pahang; Semaring in Terengganu; Gua Musang in Kelantan; Trolak in Perak; Serting in Negeri Sembilan; Sampadi and Miri in Sarawak; and Sahabat and Kalabakan in Sabah.

FGV operates 197 estates located throughout the Peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak, and Indonesia mainly under FGV Plantations (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. It also has other plantation companies including Pontian United Plantations Bhd in Sabah and Asian Plantations Ltd in Sarawak.

Apart from the houses, FGV also built community and prayer halls, recreation fields, sundry shops, and various amenities for the benefit of its workers.

In Sabah, FGV collaborated with the Indonesian Embassy to establish the Community Learning Centre (CLC) to allow their children to obtain basic education. There are 11 CLCs at its estates in Sabah - nine in Sahabat, one in Umas and one in Kalabakan, which received partial funding from FGV.

Meanwhile, FGV is embarking on the Kedai FGV project, whereby all of its estates will have a dedicated sundry shop or mini-mart to supply the workers with fresh produce. as well as, other products.

“We are collaborating with either existing shop owners in the area or to convert unused buildings for the locals to operate,” Haris Fadzilah added.

The workers can use their FGV e-wallet at the Kedai FGV to make cashless purchases, which is another ongoing initiative by FGV for the empowerment of its workers, by enabling the workers to manage their finances more efficiently.

The FGV e-wallet system, which falls under the retention initiative of the Recruitment, Retention and Repatriation (3R) programme, was successfully rolled out in February in Gua Musang, Kelantan, involving 1,500 registered users in 11 of its estates.

By the first quarter of 2021, FGV aims to implement this system for its entire plantation sector including estates in Sabah and Sarawak.

At close today, shares of FGV were up one sen to RM1.07 with 2.55 million shares transacted. — Bernama



