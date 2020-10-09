Education Ministry to have final say on schools after talks with MoH, says senior minister

The gates of a secondary school in Pandamaran are closed ahead of the conditional movement control order in Klang October 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Ministry of Education will be responsible for announcing any new sets of standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools, once it concludes talks with the Health Ministry, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister said this includes the decision on whether schools will be allowed full autonomy to decide if they should shut down or continue classes, after taking into account the current spike in Covid-19 cases.

“We know there are a lot of views from the people concerning schools, so I believe the Ministry of Education will announce something about this.

“They will have to make sure of the best course of action and announce it after speaking to the Health Ministry,” he said.

Ismail was asked if the government is considering leeway to allow school administrators to decide their operations autonomously.

The question was in relation to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases among teachers and students.

One such case being in Sekolah Kebangsaan Bangsar in the capital, where parents today took matters into their own hands and kept their children at home after two confirmed Covid-19 cases were reportedly detected among students.

According to a Berita Harian report, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bangsar saw a 100 per cent absentee rate today when no students showed up, after the school decided to operate as usual despite the positive Covid-19 cases.

The report included how the school has yet to receive instructions to close despite recording infections among students.