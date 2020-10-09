Schools with Covid-positive cases urged to temporarily halt operations

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks at the State Forestry Department Headquarters in Meru September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has suggested that all schools with positive Covid-19 cases be temporarily closed to curb the spread of the disease.

Its president Adnan Mat said temporary closure would facilitate proper identification of close contacts to reduce the risk of further infections.

“If the schools continue to operate with the presence of close contacts, Cuepacs is worried that it would increase the risk of contagion. The school cleaning and sanitisation works can be done efficiently if the schools are closed.

“The affected schools need not be shut for long. It is enough to close until the close contact screening and sanitisation works have been completed. This step will certainly give confidence on safety to parents and school staff including teachers,” he said in a statement here today.

Adnan made the call after several schools across the country had recorded positive Covid-19 cases among their staff.

“Cuepacs has also received feedback that most schools with Covid-19 cases have seen a decline in student attendance as parents are worried about their children’s safety and fear exposing them to infection,” he said.

On Oct 7, the Education Ministry said all 384 schools located in red zones in four districts — Klang in Selangor, and Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran in Sabah — will be closed from Oct 8 to 23.

The move involves 142 schools in Klang district and 242 schools in Sabah. — Bernama