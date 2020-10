Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cluster in Sabah, dubbed Atap, was detected in Kota Kinabalu. — Picture by Hari Anggara — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Health Ministry identified three new Covid-19 clusters nationwide today — one each in Sabah, Perak and Terengganu.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cluster in Sabah, dubbed Atap, was detected in Kota Kinabalu.

The one in Perak, called the Bah Lada cluster, was detected in Perak Tengah.

Terengganu’s cluster is dubbed Bah Sahabat and was detected in Marang.

