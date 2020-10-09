After Anwar wins royal audience, Johor Pakatan suggests state government could also change

Johor PH chief Aminolhuda Hassan said that some state lawmakers could defect to its side in the event there is a change in the federal government. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 9 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) asserted today that some state lawmakers could defect to its side in the event there is a change in the federal government.

Johor PH chief Aminolhuda Hassan expressed confidence that this would happen if federal Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is able to prove that he possessed the majority to take over the federal government.

“Of course all this will only be possible if there are changes after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s royal audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong next Tuesday.

“We are informed on the situation and will keenly follow developments on the matter,” said Aminolhuda when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The state Amanah leader noted that the Johor Perikatan Nasional government was in power only with the bare minimum majority in the assembly.

He said the state PH was preparing for any eventuality in Johor once Anwar gains his audience on Tuesday and was arranging meetings among component parties in the meantime.

Yesterday, PKR president Anwar announced that he has been granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah next Tuesday.

The Port Dickson MP, in a statement, said he would be presenting a document proving he has majority support from parliamentarians.

On September 23, Anwar claimed at a press conference that he has obtained a “strong, formidable and convincing” from MPs to form the next government.

His audience with Agong the day before was postponed as the latter was hospitalised at the National Heart Institute (IJN).