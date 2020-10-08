Siti A’iasah appointed as Malaysian Nuclear Agency D-G

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — Malaysian Nuclear Agency (ANM) deputy director-general (Technical Services Programme), Siti A’iasah Hashim has been appointed as director-general of the agency, effective yesterday.

She replaces Mohd Abd Wahab Yusof who retired on September 21.

“Siti A’iasah’s appointment was made based on her qualifications, experience and knowledge, especially in the field of research which enables her to lead ANM and continue excelling towards achieving the development and research goals,” ANM said in a statement.

Siti A’iasah holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical) from the University of New South Wales, Australia and a PhD in Applied Physics (Air Pollution Control) from the University of Malaya.

Meanwhile, former Agrotechnology and BioScience Division director Dr Abdul Rahim Harun has been appointed as ANM’s deputy director-general (Technical Services Programme).

Abdul Rahim is a nuclear expert in the field of crop mutation repair and has conducted several expert missions on behalf of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Laos and Mauritius. — Bernama