Shariah chief judge tests negative for Covid-19

Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar speaks during a seminar at the International Institute of Advance Islamic Studies in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysian Shariah Judiciary Department (JKSM) director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar, who is also Shariah chief judge, is confirmed negative with Covid-19.

The department’s Corporate Communication Unit, in a statement issued late yesterday, said Mohd Na'im went for the Covid-19 test as he was a close contact of the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri , who was confirmed positive with the virus last Monday.

“As a precaution, the Director General of JKSM underwent the Covid-19 screening on Oct 6 at the Putrajaya District Health Office and the results were found to be negative.

“Until today, he is in good health and has no symptoms," it said.

Mojd Na'im was among those present at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Nusantara Syariah Judicial and Legal Conference 2020 which were attended by Zulkifli.

The conference was organised by JKSM, with the opening and closing ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel and Convention Center, Sepang, Selangor last Sept 29 and 30 , respectively. — Bernama