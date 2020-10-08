Report: Contact tracing ongoing after some who voted in Beaufort school during Sabah poll positive for Covid-19

The Beaufort district Health Department has been contacting voters who had been in streams three and four between 3pm and 5pm on September 26 to seek testing. —Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Klias voters who cast their ballots at Sekolah Kebangsaan Mempagar during last month’s Sabah state election have been urged to test themselves for Covid-19 after several positive cases have been linked to the location.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that the Beaufort district Health Department has been contacting voters who had been in streams three and four between 3pm and 5pm on September 26 to seek testing.

A Beaufort health department official said many voters had also contacted the department after the Covid-19 cases were first announced on Monday.

“There were several Covid-19 cases among the voters along streams three and four at SK Mempagar.

“As a precautionary measure, we had advised voters in those streams to step forward.

“Many of them had extended their cooperation. We also screened the election staff involved who were in close contact,” the unnamed health official was quoted in the report.

The Beaufort district health department published an advisory on its social media pages on Tuesday urging voters of the two streams to relay their personal information via Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) hotline.

Sabah is among the current hotbeds of new Covid-19 cases locally, with 282 new infections recorded yesterday.

In total, Sabah has recorded 3,020 infections, making up about 21 per cent of the country’s entire infection count which as of yesterday stood at 13,993 cases.

Sabah’s rising infections have led the federal government to impose targeted enhanced movement control orders in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak, and Semporna and conditional movement control orders in several areas near the state capital of Kota Kinabalu.

Inter-district travel within the state has also been banned, with an impending closure of its borders for both incoming and outgoing travellers set to come into effect next week.