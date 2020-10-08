Police, Armed Forces to tighten border control in Sabah

Ahmad Fuad (centre) with police and military personnel after signing the Strategic Cooperation Note. — Borneo Post pic

LAHAD DATU, Oct 8 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) yesterday signed a Strategic Cooperation Note on the implementation of Op Cegah PATI (OCP) Daratan (inland).

The ceremony at Markas 13 Briged ATM was witnessed by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander, DCP Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman.

The main purpose of the strategic cooperation is to further strengthen the implementation and cooperation between the two agencies, especially in the involvement of manpower and assets that will be mobilized during operations.

Ahmad Fuad in his speech while officiating the ceremony said the strategic cooperation marks the completion to Sea OCP which was launched by ESSCom in April.

He said the inland OCP will involve 722 members of the General Operations Force (GOF) from PDRM and ATM which will be mobilized to control the hotspots and rat trails inland that have been identified in four districts covering areas starting from Kalabakan in Tawau and in the southern to the north of Sandakan.

During the ceremony, PDRM was represented by ESSCom Inland Chief of Staff, SAC M. Chandra while ATM was represented by 13th Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Abdul Razak Hussin.

According to Ahmad Fuad, the integrated operation was aimed at preventing the entry of illegal immigrants to the state as well as breaking the chain of Covid-19.

He said the operation also aims to curb the entry of militant elements and cross-border criminal activities particularly from kidnap for ransom groups, especially the Abu Sayyaf group.

“It also serves as a show of force measures to create fear especially in the hotspot areas as well as illegal immigrant settlement,” he said.

Ahmad Fuad hopes with the strategic cooperation, it could further enhance the ability of ESSCom and all security agencies in Sabah east coast in curbing and combating the entry of illegal immigrants into the four districts as well as curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“I hope it could also enhance the capacity, cooperation and communication between the enforcement team involved in this inland prevention operation to curb the entry of illegal immigrants to Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna,” he added. — Borneo Post