N. Sembilan police chief: Jelebu policeman and family test positive for Covid-19

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — A policeman in Negeri Sembilan has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from duty in the recent Sabah state election, said state police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop.

He said the policeman, in his 30s, is attached to the Jelebu district police special branch.

“His wife, in her 30s, and their three children aged three to six years old have also tested positive,” he said today.

“However, the local community should not worry because the policeman has been quarantined according to the standard operating procedure (SOP). After being found positive, the policeman and his family were admitted to Hospital Rembau, a dedicated Covid hospital,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters after a ceremony to mark 100 years of the Pengkalan Kempas police beat base here.

Yesterday, a new Covid-19 case was detected in Jimah, Port Dickson, bringing the total number of positive cases in Negeri Sembilan to 1,063. — Bernama