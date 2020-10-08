Johor launches new masterplan to revive Malay civilisation

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Johor was the first state to formulate and launch the master plan which contained nine strategic thrusts. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 8 — The Johor government today launched its 2021-2025 master plan to make Johor the international centre to revive Malay civilisation.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Johor was the first state to formulate and launch the master plan which contained nine strategic thrusts.

“Indeed, this master plan should be a way forward to revive the Malay civilisation.

“I hope that this master plan does not merely become a coffee table document. It should be ‘the new blueprint’ for developing and promoting the wisdom of the Malays and the Malay world,” he said when launching the masterplan here today.

Also present was the Johor State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang.

Hasni said the nine strategic thrusts were the Institution of Islam and Malay Sultanate of Johor; Johor Malay leadership; Johor Cultural Heritage; Malay Language and Literature; Malay economy; Heritage and Cultural Tourism; Public Education and Realignment; Digital Heritage Library and Political Commitment.

Meanwhile, Mazlan in his speech said the master plan was produced by a panel of 12 professionals in their respective fields, led by Assoc Prof Mohd Izani Mohd Zain, Prof Emeritus Datuk Ibrahim Komoo and Prof Ungku Maimunah Mohd Tahir.

He said the idea of creating a master plan came following the Johor Malay Civilisation Conference held on November 11, 2015, aimed at preserving the Malay culture. — Bernama