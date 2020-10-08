Ismail Sabri: Cops nab 420 for flouting RMCO regulations yesterday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The police have apprehended 420 individuals for breaking recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail stated that of those who were arrested, 380 individuals have been compounded, 39 individuals remanded for further investigations, and one has been bailed.

“Among the offences were failure to observe social distancing (145), failure to wear masks (117), failure to show personal details records (96), pub and nightclub activities (26), exiting a designated TEMCO area without permission (26), businesses failing to adhere to the required closing times (six), failure to show legal working permit (three), and hiring foreign workers without having a valid permit (1),” he said.

The minister also mentioned that security personnel from Ops Benteng arrested 31 undocumented migrants, one skipper and one smuggler for attempting to enter Malaysia unlawfully.

He added that the task force managed to seize 11 land vehicles.

A total of 130 Ops Benteng roadblocks were implemented nationwide yesterday.

