In Sabah, additional wards opened to cope with rising Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 8 — The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) has opened additional wards to cope with the increasing Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said there were six specialist hospitals that provide treatment for Covid-19 patients in Sabah.

They are Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), Sabah Women and Children Hospital, Tawau Hospital, Lahad Datu Hospital, Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan and Keningau Hospital.

However, she said additional wards have to be opened to accommodate the rising number of Covid-19 patients in Sabah.

The additional wards are Likas Sports Complex, Tawau Sports Complex, Dewan Arena Tawau, Ministry of Health (MOH) Training Institute building in Tawau, Dewan Tun Hj Mustapha in Lahad Datu as well as Dewan Rafflesia ILKKM and PPR Batu Putih in Sandakan.

“JKNS has also opened up PPR Bubul Ria to accommodate Covid-19 cases in Semporna and Sekolah Menengah Agama hostel in Kunak,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr Rundi said the MOH is arranging for medical experts, medical officers, assistant medical officer and trained nurses to assist JKNS healthcare workers to manage the additional wards.

She added that the MOH has delivered additional medical assets to hospitals in Sabah.

She urged the public to avoid leaving their homes in effort to control the spread of Covid-19.

For those who need to head out, Dr Rundi’s advice was to wear a face mask at all times, wash their hands regularly with soap or use hand sanitizer, as well as avoid crowded areas, confined spaces and close conversations. — Borneo Post