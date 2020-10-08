Domestic Trade Ministry seizes items worth RM4m from traders in Sarawak for breaching regulations

KUCHING, Oct 8 — The Sarawak Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) office seized goods worth RM4,138,262 from traders since January to date, for violating the regulations under various acts.

In a statement today, it said that during the period, compounds amounting to RM310,375 were issued against 805 traders for various offences, as a result of inspections on 52,469 business premises.

“On October 5 to 7, Sarawak KPDNHEP carried out a special operation with the Serian KPDNHEP sub-branch around Siburan, Serian, Tebedu, Balai Ringin and Simunjan, which resulted in 22 cases filed under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 and Weights and Measures Act (ATS) 1972,” it said.

Out of the total profiteering notices, 22 premises had action taken against them, where 19 premises were issued compounds on the spot totalling RM2,800, while another three are still being investigated.

“Sarawak KPDNEHP will not compromise with any traders who take advantage during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period and will investigate all consumers’ complaints to the ministry.

“Complaints can be forwarded to the ministry’s hotline at 1-800-886-800 or KPDNHEP e-aduan portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or via WhatsApp at 019-2794317, or by visiting the ministry’s nearby office, so that appropriate actions can be taken,” it said. — Bernama