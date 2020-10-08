As Sabah buckles under Covid-19, Bersatu deputy president says political parties yet to discuss suspending Batu Sapi poll

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the launch of the Gopine processing and collection centre at RTC Gopeng October 8, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GOPENG, Oct 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said there is no discussion yet between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and the Opposition to suspend the Batu Sapi parliamentary by-election amid the alarming number in Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

“As far as I know there is no discussion to suspend the by-election yet,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the Gopine processing and collection centre at RTC Gopeng here.

However, Ahmad Faizal said that the political parties will deal with it if Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

“If the Covid-19 positive cases increase and complicate the situation, such as causing not enough beds for patients, then we will definitely find ways to discuss the matter,” he said.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry reported 489 new Covid-19 cases nationwide, bringing the total cumulative positive cases to 13,993 with 141 deaths so far.

Four districts in Sabah have been placed under restricted movement following the high infection rates of the coronavirus.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who took note of the contagion suggested Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) desist from contesting and instead let Parti Warisan Sabah keep Batu Sapi.

The parliamentary seat was vacated following the death of its incumbent Datuk Liew Vui Keong on October 2 from a lung infection as a result of pneumonia.

The Election Commission is meeting next Tuesday to decide on Batu Sapi.