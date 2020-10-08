Air Selangor: Only 23 affected areas in Klang Valley yet to receive water

Air Selangor said that as at 6am today, 251 areas, or 92 per cent of the 274 areas in the Klang Valley affected by the unscheduled disruption, had received water. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd announced today that water supply in the Sepang/Putrajaya district is now fully restored.

In a statement, the utility company also said that, as at 6am today, 251 areas, or 92 per cent of the 274 areas in the Klang Valley affected by the unscheduled disruption, had received water.

Taps ran dry for over 300,000 households on Sunday, after Air Selangor halted operations temporarily at the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants due to odour pollution.

“Air Selangor is in the midst of stabilising the distribution system to ensure that water supply is restored to the 23 remaining areas in the Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Langat,” the company said in the statement.

The utility company added that Hulu Langat recorded the highest recovery rate at 88 per cent, followed by Kuala Langat (86 per cent) and Petaling (85 per cent).