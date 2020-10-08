Air Selangor announces scheduled water supply disruption in Kuala Selangor Oct 13

Air Selangor said that the disruption is due to the temporary suspension of the Sungai Sireh water treatment plant for repair works. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A total of 28 areas in Kuala Selangor will experience scheduled water supply disruption from 9.30am to 10pm on Oct 13.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Elina Baseri said that the disruption is due to the temporary suspension of the Sungai Sireh water treatment plant (LRA) on that date for work to replace the valves.

“This will enable the plant to operate more efficiently as well as ensure all equipment is in good and optimal condition,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She said that improvements to the plant’s infrastructure was also part of Air Selangor’s efforts to raise the quality for the convenience of future consumers.

She added that the time frame for the disruption and restoration of water supply would vary according to the area, depending on the distance of the location of the consumers’ premises from the Sungai Sireh LRA and the water pressure on the distribution system.

“Air Selangor wishes to advise affected consumers to store sufficient water supply and to use water with care during the scheduled water disruption period,” she said.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com as well as through all its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.

The list of areas set to experience the scheduled water disruption is as follows: