Two senior federal CID police officers arrested by MACC, says deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani today confirmed that two senior officers from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

Without disclosing details of the case, he said the federal police had not received a full report on the detention.

“Until now, we are still waiting to know whether the two officers were detained over a money laundering case or any other case.

“I cannot comment further as the investigation by the MACC is ongoing,” he told reporters after officiating at a seminar on Boosting Commercial Crime Investigation and launching of the Mule Check Application Portal at Maktab PDRM in Cheras, here.

On another development, Acryl Sani said police were conducting an internal investigation on claims made by some quarters on social media about the involvement of police officers with a money laundering syndicate linked to businesses run by certain local artistes.

“We are waiting for a report from the Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance before taking further action,” he added.

Bernama had earlier reported that the MACC had called a couple, both artistes, for their statements to be taken to facilitate the investigation on a money laundering case.

Asked about the investigations on the shooting cases in Kuala Langat, Banting and in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong recently, Acryl Sani said police were always monitoring the smuggling of firearms into this country.

“We very much welcome information from the public to together combat the smuggling and trafficking of firearms in this country,” he said. — Bernama