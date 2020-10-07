PMO: Muhyiddin not required by MOH to wear quarantine band, did not breach orders

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has not breached the Health Ministry’s orders on quarantine as he is actually not required to wear a quarantine band, and has again tested negative for Covid-19 in his latest test results yesterday, his office clarified today.

The Prime Minister’s Office explained that the Health Ministry did not give the prime minister a quarantine band to be worn while he is undergoing self-quarantine at home.

“In relation to that, he is not required by the Health Ministry to wear the quarantine band.

“Therefore, accusations that the YAB Prime Minister breached the Health Ministry’s orders is not true,” the PMO said in a statement posted on Muhyiddin’s official Facebook page.

