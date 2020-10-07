Finance minister: Covid-19 assistances, initiatives worth RM122.7b implemented under Prihatin

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz delivers a speech during Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd’s 25th Financial Institution and SME Awards in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The government has implemented one-off cash assistances and three- to six-month initiatives worth RM122.7 billion under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) as of September 25 to address the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the level of implementation for the one-off cash assistances was at 94 per cent, involving RM14.7 billion.

These cash grants include assistance to students of institutions of higher learning, Bantuan Prihatin Nasional, Bantuan Sara Hidup, as well as assistance to e-hailing and taxi drivers, government retirees and others.

According to Tengku Zafrul, initiatives carried out over a period of three and six months, such as discounts for electricity bills, wage subsidies, loan moratoriums, Employees Provident Fund’s Employer Covid-19 Assistance Programme (e-CAP) and others — has achieved the implementation level of 85 per cent with a total of RM108 billion.

“Through the Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana), the government will continue to monitor the implementation of all economic stimulus packages that have been announced and work closely with implementing agencies to ensure assistance arrives quickly and effectively,” he said in presenting the 24th Laksana Report today. — Bernama