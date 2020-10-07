Covid-19: Two Terengganu syariah courts closed for decontamination

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 7 — The Kuala Terengganu Syariah Court Building and the Hulu Terengganu District Syariah Subordinate Court are closed for two days for decontamination and disinfection.

Terengganu Syariah Court chief judge Wan Mohd Zakri Wan Mohd said the two premises would be closed from today.

“Disinfection needs to be done because there are three officers who attended the Nusantara Shariah Judiciary and Legislative Conference 2020 at Hotel Movenpick, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang on Sept 29 which was officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Therefore, only the local counter service will operate today while tomorrow, all services will be suspended and closed to all staff and the public,” he told reporters when contacted today.

The Kuala Terengganu Syariah Court Building and the Hulu Terengganu District Syariah Subordinate Court will operate as usual starting Sunday (October 11). — Bernama