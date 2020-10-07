Make sure politicians heed Covid-19 SOPs too, union reminds govt

A woman watches the special announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on her smartphone October 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) wants Putrajaya to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic does not get worse in Malaysia and not downplay the graveness of the situation as cases continue to hit record highs.

In a statement today, NUBE secretary-general J. Solomon, while lauding Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s move to not call for a lockdown, said the prime minister should make sure his own ministers adhere to the health SOPs seeing as one of them, Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad, tested positive recently.

The Islamic affairs minister had returned from Sabah after the elections and travelled to attend events at locations in several states before his diagnosis.

“To retain public trust, our leaders must show the willingness to be more accountable and responsible in adhering to Covid-19 SOPs.

“We welcome Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s assurance that government leaders will not be given any special treatment nor exemption from SOPs on quarantine or swab tests which they need to undergo. The rules that apply to the rakyat must also be enforced on political leaders who claim to represent the rakyat,” said Solomon.

Muhyiddin closed his special address on the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday warning that authorities cannot spare the rod to curb the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Referring to himself as abah, the Malay word for “father”, the prime minister said that stern action will be required moving forward.

Solomon, however, said the government and health ministry should take responsibility and own up if there were any delays in imposing home quarantine on those who travelled to hot spots.

“Government and political leaders, with the expected higher duty of care, must walk the talk to show they take seriously all Covid-19 SOPs before demanding likewise from the rakyat.

“Only then, the leaders will have the credibility and support of the people if the government is forced to impose stricter measures to contain any further spread of Covid-19,” he added.

Apart from that, Solomon called on the government to ensure employees provide sufficient safety equipment and ensure a safe environment for them to work in.

He also said that areas in the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) need more financial assistance.

“The government and employers must raise their game and do all they can to contain the pandemic as this will inevitably help elevate public support and their compliance with the SOPs to help flatten the Covid-19 curve once again,” said Solomon.